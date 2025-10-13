Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, what makes us monstrous is refusing to care

By Billie Anderson, Lecturer, Disability Studies, King's University College, Western University
Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ reconsiders the cultural imagining of ‘the monster’ and how stories reflect attitudes about difference — especially difference in embodiment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The disasters we talk about shape our priorities and determine our preparedness
~ Why industry-standard labels for AI in music could change how we listen
~ Why Russia’s provocations in Europe actually signal a weakened strategic position
~ For the first time, we linked a new fossil fuel project to hundreds of deaths. Here’s the impact of Woodside’s Scarborough gas project
~ Diane Keaton pioneered new kinds of complex femininity on screen
~ Travel between African countries is still hard: fresh ideas to get movement flowing
~ Italy: End Border Control Pact with Libya
~ Sussan Ley announces (another) frontbench reshuffle
~ Human Rights Education toolkits for Write for Rights 2025
~ Write for Rights – why hope and humanity deserve to win
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter