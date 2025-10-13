Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For the first time, we linked a new fossil fuel project to hundreds of deaths. Here’s the impact of Woodside’s Scarborough gas project

By Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, Deputy Director, Engagement and Impact, The ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University
Andrew King, ARC Future Fellow and Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
Nicola Maher, DECRA/Research Fellow, Climate Science, Australian National University
Wesley Morgan, Research Associate, Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
The results challenge claims that the climate risks posed by an individual fossil fuel project are negligible or cannot be quantified.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
