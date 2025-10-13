Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: End Border Control Pact with Libya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Libyan Coast Guard patrol boat Ras Jadir intercepts a wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021. © 2021 David Lohmüller/Sea-Watch (Milan, October 13, 2025) – Italy should revoke its damaging migrant cooperation agreement with Libya, Human Rights Watch said today. The Italy-Libya Memorandum of Understanding on migration cooperation will renew automatically for three years on November 2, 2025, if neither party revokes it or makes any revisions by that date.The agreement, signed in 2017, includes significant material and technical support from Italy to the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
