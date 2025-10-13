Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Education toolkits for Write for Rights 2025

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Write for Rights campaign takes place annually around 10 December – Human Rights Day, in celebration of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The campaign mobilizes millions of people worldwide to support individuals and communities facing human rights violations. During last year’s Write for Rights campaign, more than […] The post Human Rights Education toolkits for Write for Rights 2025 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


