Lebanon: Seek Justice for Journalists Killed by Israeli Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah films an interview amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. © 2022 Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters (Beirut) – Lebanon’s announcement on October 9, 2025, that it has tasked the Justice Ministry with assessing the legal measures that may be taken following Israeli attacks on journalists during the last war offers a fresh opportunity to achieve justice for the victims, Human Rights Watch said today.Two years since Israel’s apparently deliberate attack on journalists in south Lebanon, which killed a Reuters…


