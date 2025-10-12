Tolerance.ca
Unusual red rocks in Australia are rewriting the rules on exceptional fossil sites

By Tara Djokic, Scientific Officer, Palaeontology, Australian Museum; UNSW Sydney
Hidden beneath farmland in the central tablelands of New South Wales lies one of Australia’s most extraordinary fossil sites – McGraths Flat. It dates back between 11 million and 16 million years into the Miocene epoch, a time when many of today’s familiar plants and animals evolved.

It is here that palaentologists and geologists from the Australian Museum Research Institute have made


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
