New research challenges the idea of a ‘vicious cycle’ between psychological distress and conspiracy beliefs
By Nick Fox, Researcher in Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Matt Williams, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Stephen Hill, Associate Professor of Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
One prominent theory says conspiracy beliefs are triggered by elevated distress. But a new study finds limited evidence to support this claim.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 12, 2025