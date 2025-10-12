Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research challenges the idea of a ‘vicious cycle’ between psychological distress and conspiracy beliefs

By Nick Fox, Researcher in Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Matt Williams, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Stephen Hill, Associate Professor of Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
One prominent theory says conspiracy beliefs are triggered by elevated distress. But a new study finds limited evidence to support this claim.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Year 12 are about to start their final exams. Here’s how to keep calm and stay positive
~ ‘Doughnut economics’ shows how global growth is out of balance - and how we can fix it
~ Genital problems? Ancient doctors thought goat’s cheese or warm baths could help
~ Time to move beyond billboards: Australia’s tourism strategy needs to embrace the personal
~ How does ‘common knowledge’ shape our individual lives and our societies? Steven Pinker has some ideas
~ Your say: week beginning October 13
~ Wolves have returned to Denmark, and not everyone is happy about it
~ The return of Kokpar as Kazakhstan’s modern national sport
~ Will Trump’s ceasefire plan really lead to lasting peace in the Middle East? There’s still a long way to go
~ Rural women farmers in South Africa: how global promises aren’t translating into support on the ground
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter