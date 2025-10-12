Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Genital problems? Ancient doctors thought goat’s cheese or warm baths could help

By Konstantine Panegyres, Lecturer in Classics and Ancient History, The University of Western Australia
Our genitals are such an important and sensitive part of our bodies. So it’s not surprising that keeping them healthy was as important in antiquity as it is today.

Some ancient ideas about our genitals, and ways of caring for them, may make us wince, and certainly wouldn’t be recommended today. But one attitude remains.

At least one ancient doctor stressed the importance of people overcoming any embarrassment talking about their genitals to seek medical attention for any concerns.

But medical writers, especially doctors, didn’t hold back. They had plenty to say…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Year 12 are about to start their final exams. Here’s how to keep calm and stay positive
~ ‘Doughnut economics’ shows how global growth is out of balance - and how we can fix it
~ New research challenges the idea of a ‘vicious cycle’ between psychological distress and conspiracy beliefs
~ Time to move beyond billboards: Australia’s tourism strategy needs to embrace the personal
~ How does ‘common knowledge’ shape our individual lives and our societies? Steven Pinker has some ideas
~ Your say: week beginning October 13
~ Wolves have returned to Denmark, and not everyone is happy about it
~ The return of Kokpar as Kazakhstan’s modern national sport
~ Will Trump’s ceasefire plan really lead to lasting peace in the Middle East? There’s still a long way to go
~ Rural women farmers in South Africa: how global promises aren’t translating into support on the ground
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter