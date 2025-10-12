Tolerance.ca
How does ‘common knowledge’ shape our individual lives and our societies? Steven Pinker has some ideas

By Jamie Q. Roberts, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Sydney
We believe things because doing so helps us belong and upholds a certain moral order, but not necessarily because they are true.The Conversation


© The Conversation
