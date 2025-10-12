Wolves have returned to Denmark, and not everyone is happy about it
By Kristian Kongshøj, Associate Professor of Political Science, Aalborg University
Troels Fage Hedegaard, Associate Professor, Centre for Comparative Welfare Studies Green Societies, Aalborg University
After centuries of near-extinction, Europe’s wolves have made a remarkable comeback. Over the past decade, wolf populations have surged, increasing by nearly 60%. In 2022, more than 21,500 wolves were recorded across the continent.
Countries that have long been wolf-free are now home to thriving packs. Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain…
- Sunday, October 12, 2025