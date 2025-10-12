Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wolves have returned to Denmark, and not everyone is happy about it

By Kristian Kongshøj, Associate Professor of Political Science, Aalborg University
Troels Fage Hedegaard, Associate Professor, Centre for Comparative Welfare Studies Green Societies, Aalborg University
After centuries of near-extinction, Europe’s wolves have made a remarkable comeback. Over the past decade, wolf populations have surged, increasing by nearly 60%. In 2022, more than 21,500 wolves were recorded across the continent.

Countries that have long been wolf-free are now home to thriving packs. Germany, Italy, Poland, SpainThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The return of Kokpar as Kazakhstan’s modern national sport
~ Will Trump’s ceasefire plan really lead to lasting peace in the Middle East? There’s still a long way to go
~ Rural women farmers in South Africa: how global promises aren’t translating into support on the ground
~ How disaster-ready are African countries? Study of 5 shows some progress, but also huge gaps
~ China and the US are in a race for critical minerals. African countries need to make the rules
~ How data gaps deepen climate injustice in the Himalayas
~ Diane Keaton thrived in the world of humour – and had the dramatic acting chops to back it up
~ Wild honeybees now officially listed as endangered in the EU
~ Since 2020, 4 of Australia’s natural World Heritage properties have deteriorated
~ Natural World Heritage sites under growing threat, but bright spots remain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter