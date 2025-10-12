Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The return of Kokpar as Kazakhstan’s modern national sport

By Vlast.kz
Since independence, kokpar has made a comeback as part of a broader revival of nomadic traditions. The World Nomad Games, launched in 2014, showcase sports such as archery, wrestling, and kokpar.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
