Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Trump’s ceasefire plan really lead to lasting peace in the Middle East? There’s still a long way to go

By Andrew Thomas, Lecturer in Middle East Studies, Deakin University
There is a great deal of optimism surrounding Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan. But there truth is we’ve been here before.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rural women farmers in South Africa: how global promises aren’t translating into support on the ground
~ How disaster-ready are African countries? Study of 5 shows some progress, but also huge gaps
~ China and the US are in a race for critical minerals. African countries need to make the rules
~ How data gaps deepen climate injustice in the Himalayas
~ Diane Keaton thrived in the world of humour – and had the dramatic acting chops to back it up
~ Wild honeybees now officially listed as endangered in the EU
~ Since 2020, 4 of Australia’s natural World Heritage properties have deteriorated
~ Natural World Heritage sites under growing threat, but bright spots remain
~ How the government shutdown is making the air traffic controller shortage worse and leading to flight delays
~ On World Migratory Bird Day, the Caribbean focuses on shared spaces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter