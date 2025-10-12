Tolerance.ca
Rural women farmers in South Africa: how global promises aren’t translating into support on the ground

By Sive Zintle Mbangiswano, Lecturer in the Entrepreneurship Development Unit and co-ordinator of the Student Women Economic Empowerment Programme (SWEEP), Faculty of Management Sciences, Central University of Technology
It is well documented that women small-scale farmers are hard done by in an environment where they farm without security of tenure, which inhibits their ability to raise finance with which to grow their businesses.

Recent research adds another dimension to the challenges facing women small-scale farmers. Rural…The Conversation


