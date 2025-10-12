Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How disaster-ready are African countries? Study of 5 shows some progress, but also huge gaps

By Olasunkanmi Habeeb Okunola, Senior Research Associate, United Nations University – Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), United Nations University
When we hear the word “disaster” we often think of floods, droughts or earthquakes – events caused by nature. But what really turns these events into disasters is how prepared we are to deal with them. A flood becomes a disaster when people do not have safe housing, early warnings or emergency support.

In other words, disasters often show us what’s missing in our preparation. Yet, with climate extremes becoming more frequent and communities under growing pressure, countries do not have the luxury of time when it comes to disaster planning.

I’ve been researchingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
