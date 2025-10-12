China and the US are in a race for critical minerals. African countries need to make the rules
By James Boafo, Lecturer in Sustainability and Fellow of Indo Pacific Research Centre, Murdoch University
Rochelle Spencer, Associate Professor, Development Studies, Murdoch University
Senyo Dotsey, Postdoctoral Researcher, Università di Torino
Critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals are essential for modern technologies. They are key to industries ranging from electronics and telecommunications to renewable energy, defence, and aerospace systems.
The global demand for these minerals has been growing, as has the competition for them.
The supply and production of these minerals is largely concentrated in the global South.…
