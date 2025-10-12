Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How data gaps deepen climate injustice in the Himalayas

By Qian Sun
To prepare for and build resilience against GLOFS, regional collaboration must go beyond diplomatic gestures. It must involve shared infrastructure, multilingual data portals, joint simulations, and sustained training programs.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Diane Keaton thrived in the world of humour – and had the dramatic acting chops to back it up
~ Wild honeybees now officially listed as endangered in the EU
~ Since 2020, 4 of Australia’s natural World Heritage properties have deteriorated
~ Natural World Heritage sites under growing threat, but bright spots remain
~ How the government shutdown is making the air traffic controller shortage worse and leading to flight delays
~ On World Migratory Bird Day, the Caribbean focuses on shared spaces
~ María Corina Machado’s peace prize follows Nobel tradition of awarding recipients for complex reasons
~ Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado’s values represent best hopes of Venezuelans: UN rights office
~ Sudan: Türk ‘appalled’ by continued killing of civilians in El Fasher
~ The EU’s Double Standard on Toxic Pesticides
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter