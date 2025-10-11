Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wild honeybees now officially listed as endangered in the EU

By Arrigo Moro, Postdoctoral Researcher, Galway Honey Bee Research Center, University of Galway
You might think honeybees are thriving – after all, the honey industry is growing and its bees are well looked after by beekeepers. But not all honeybees live in hives. Across Europe, colonies still live in the wild, nesting in tree cavities and other natural spaces, just as their ancestors did for millions of years.

Now, for the first time, these wild honeybee populations have been officially categorised as endangered within…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Since 2020, 4 of Australia’s natural World Heritage properties have deteriorated
~ Natural World Heritage sites under growing threat, but bright spots remain
~ How the government shutdown is making the air traffic controller shortage worse and leading to flight delays
~ On World Migratory Bird Day, the Caribbean focuses on shared spaces
~ María Corina Machado’s peace prize follows Nobel tradition of awarding recipients for complex reasons
~ Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado’s values represent best hopes of Venezuelans: UN rights office
~ Sudan: Türk ‘appalled’ by continued killing of civilians in El Fasher
~ The EU’s Double Standard on Toxic Pesticides
~ Two Burkina Faso Activists Unlawfully Conscripted are Released
~ How László Krasznahorkai’s Nobel-prize winning genius slowly spread around Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter