Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Since 2020, 4 of Australia’s natural World Heritage properties have deteriorated

By Jon C. Day, Adjunct Principal Research Fellow, College of Science and Engineering, James Cook University
Globally important natural areas such as Ningaloo and Shark Bay have been hard hit in recent years. But Macquarie Island is recovering.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Natural World Heritage sites under growing threat, but bright spots remain
~ How the government shutdown is making the air traffic controller shortage worse and leading to flight delays
~ On World Migratory Bird Day, the Caribbean focuses on shared spaces
~ María Corina Machado’s peace prize follows Nobel tradition of awarding recipients for complex reasons
~ Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado’s values represent best hopes of Venezuelans: UN rights office
~ Sudan: Türk ‘appalled’ by continued killing of civilians in El Fasher
~ The EU’s Double Standard on Toxic Pesticides
~ Two Burkina Faso Activists Unlawfully Conscripted are Released
~ How László Krasznahorkai’s Nobel-prize winning genius slowly spread around Europe
~ Nobel peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado: the Venezuelan opposition leader forced into hiding after taking on Maduro
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter