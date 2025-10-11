Tolerance.ca
María Corina Machado’s peace prize follows Nobel tradition of awarding recipients for complex reasons

By David Smilde, Professor of Sociology, Tulane University
Few can doubt the courage María Corina Machado has shown in fighting for a return to democracy in Venezuela.

The 58-year-old politician and activist is the undisputed leader of the opposition to Nicolás Maduro – a man widely seen as a dictator who has taken Venezuela…The Conversation


