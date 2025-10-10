Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Türk ‘appalled’ by continued killing of civilians in El Fasher

UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the continued killing and injuring of civilians in the besieged Sudanese city of El Fasher.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado’s values represent best hopes of Venezuelans: UN rights office
~ The EU’s Double Standard on Toxic Pesticides
~ Two Burkina Faso Activists Unlawfully Conscripted are Released
~ How László Krasznahorkai’s Nobel-prize winning genius slowly spread around Europe
~ Nobel peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado: the Venezuelan opposition leader forced into hiding after taking on Maduro
~ Curious Kids: who invented art?
~ India’s burgeoning financial technology sector could teach Keir Starmer something about levelling up
~ Millions of children face sexual violence as AI deepfakes drive surge in new cases – latest global data
~ Could digital currencies end banking as we know it? The future of money
~ How a 400,000-year-old elephant skeleton solved a tantalising puzzle of early human behaviour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter