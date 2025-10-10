Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two Burkina Faso Activists Unlawfully Conscripted are Released

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso soldiers patrol aboard a pickup truck on the road from Dori to the Goudebo refugee camp, on February 3, 2020. © 2020 OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images Burkina Faso authorities on October 6 released Rasmané Zinaba and Bassirou Badjo, two members of the civil society group Balai Citoyen, who had been unlawfully conscripted into military service after criticizing the country’s military junta. Their release is an encouraging if not unprecedented development in a country where the government has increasingly violated human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
