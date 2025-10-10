Tolerance.ca
How László Krasznahorkai’s Nobel-prize winning genius slowly spread around Europe

By Zsuzsanna Varga, Senior Lecturer, Political & International Studies, University of Glasgow
When László Krasznahorkai, winner of the 2025 Nobel prize in literature, first burst onto Hungary’s literary scene in 1985, it was clear he was a unique talent. His first novel, Satantango, soon became a cult classic.

The novel’s Hungarian readers were living in the stifling atmosphere of the dying years of state socialism. They were quick to understand the parallels between the the novel – about an isolated rural community – and their own isolation from the rest of the world.

They were drawn,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
