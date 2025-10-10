Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: who invented art?

By Frances Fowle, Personal Chair of Nineteenth-Century Art, History of Art, University of Edinburgh
Cave paintings are often called the first art ever made. But can we really call these early cave people artists?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The EU’s Double Standard on Toxic Pesticides
~ Two Burkina Faso Activists Unlawfully Conscripted are Released
~ How László Krasznahorkai’s Nobel-prize winning genius slowly spread around Europe
~ Nobel peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado: the Venezuelan opposition leader forced into hiding after taking on Maduro
~ India’s burgeoning financial technology sector could teach Keir Starmer something about levelling up
~ Millions of children face sexual violence as AI deepfakes drive surge in new cases – latest global data
~ Could digital currencies end banking as we know it? The future of money
~ How a 400,000-year-old elephant skeleton solved a tantalising puzzle of early human behaviour
~ Donald Trump would have been an unsuitable choice for the 2025 Nobel peace prize – but he may be a more serious contender in 2026
~ Why some people turn off the lights, and others don’t
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter