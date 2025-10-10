Tolerance.ca
India’s burgeoning financial technology sector could teach Keir Starmer something about levelling up

By Thankom Arun, Professor of Global Development and Accountability, University of Essex
Sheri Markose, Professor of Economics, University of Essex
Keir Starmer’s first visit to India was a chance to talk about trade, technology and a closer relationship. The UK prime minister said he was impressed by the country’s “sheer scale” and impressive economic growth.

He may be fairly envious of that growth which, at 7.8% for the first quarter of the year, is several times higher than the UK’s. The country is projected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, with an estimated GDP of US$7.3 trillion (£5.5 trillion). Starmer may also have noticed that one of India’s biggest economic successes is in the burgeoning sector of financial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
