Global: Nobel Peace Prize honours María Corina Machado and the pro-democracy movement in Venezuela

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that Venezuelan democracy activist and opposition leader, María Corina Machado, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International said: “This is an important recognition to María Corina Machado, but also to the people of Venezuela who, for years, […] The post Global: Nobel Peace Prize honours María Corina Machado and the pro-democracy movement in Venezuela  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
