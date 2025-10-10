Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/Palestine: Microsoft Should Avoid Contributing to Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
  Click to expand Image A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest at the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington, US, August 19, 2025. © 2025 David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images (New York, October 10, 2025) – Microsoft should suspend business activities that are contributing to grave human rights abuses and international crimes by the Israeli military and other Israeli government bodies, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Access Now, and other leading human rights groups said in a letter previously privately sent to Microsoft and published today.An…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
