Can you really be addicted to food? Researchers are uncovering convincing similarities to drug addiction

By Claire Wilcox, Adjunct Faculty in Psychiatry, University of New Mexico
A consensus is emerging among scientists that certain foods are addictive for some people. But questions remain about which foods, which people and why.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
