Our engineering team is making versatile, tiny sensors from the Nobel-winning ‘metal-organic frameworks’
By Jie Huang, Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Bohong Zhang, Assistant Research Professor of Electrical Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Chen Zhu, Associate Research Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Rex Gerald, Lead Research Consultant in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
When the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry honored Omar Yaghi – the “father of metal-organic frameworks,” or MOFs – along with Susumu Kitagawa and Richard Robson, it celebrated more than the creation of a new class of crystalline materials. It recognized a revolution quietly reshaping how scientists capture, store and sense molecules. These MOFs could allow for sensor technologies that make workplaces, the environment and human bodies safer.
What are MOFs, and why do they matter?
MOFs…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 10, 2025