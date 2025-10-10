Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our engineering team is making versatile, tiny sensors from the Nobel-winning ‘metal-organic frameworks’

By Jie Huang, Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Bohong Zhang, Assistant Research Professor of Electrical Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Chen Zhu, Associate Research Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Rex Gerald, Lead Research Consultant in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
When the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry honored Omar Yaghi – the “father of metal-organic frameworks,” or MOFs – along with Susumu Kitagawa and Richard Robson, it celebrated more than the creation of a new class of crystalline materials. It recognized a revolution quietly reshaping how scientists capture, store and sense molecules. These MOFs could allow for sensor technologies that make workplaces, the environment and human bodies safer.

What are MOFs, and why do they matter?


MOFs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
