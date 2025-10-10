Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should you be concerned about ‘overspending’ your daily heart beats?

By Tom Brownlee, Associate Professor, Sport and Exercise Science, University of Birmingham
Imagine if your smartwatch didn’t just tell you how many steps you’ve walked or calories you’ve burned, but how many heartbeats you’ve “spent” each day. According to a recent study, that number might one day become another marker of health – a “heartbeat budget” that could, in theory, tell you if you’re overspending your most vital resource.

The idea of a lifetime heartbeat limit has floated around for decades. It’s based on an old myth that the heart comes with a fixed number of beats, often said to be about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
