Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do so many female animals live longer than males? New research

By Rob Salguero-Gomez, Professor of Ecology, University of Oxford
I’ve long been fascinated by one of the most stubborn patterns in biology: males and females rarely live the same length of time. In humans, women nearly always outlive men, with an average advantage of about five years worldwide today. This pattern holds across history, from 18th-century Swedes to contemporary Japanese – though the magnitude of this sex-difference can vary considerably.

Humans are not alone in showing such sex biases in longevity. Across the Tree of Life, sex differences in longevity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
