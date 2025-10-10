Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new archbishop of Canterbury has already made history – but she has huge challenges ahead

By William Crozier, Duns Scotus Assistant Professor of Franciscan Studies, Durham University
Restoring trust in leadership and preventing the church from fracturing over sexuality and gender will be at the top of Sarah Mullally’s agenda.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ And then there were none: Australia’s only shrew declared extinct
~ Glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and the melting of the ‘Third Pole’
~ Can a new blood test really detect ME/CFS? An expert unpacks new research
~ The Gaza ceasefire deal could be a ‘strangle contract’, with Israel holding all the cards
~ News of a ‘giant’ baby boy is all over TikTok. Here’s what women really need to know
~ Senator David Pocock thrown out of Parliament Sports Club after criticising gambling link
~ The key to saving potato cultivation amid climate disruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
~ Labor is close to a deal on environmental law reforms. There are troubling signs these will fall short
~ A great pessimist and unapologetic traditionalist: László Krasznahorkai wins the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature
~ Myanmar Military Paramotor Strike Kills, Injures Dozens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter