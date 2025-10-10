Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A great pessimist and unapologetic traditionalist: László Krasznahorkai wins the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature

By Julian Murphet, Jury Professor of English and Language and Literature, University of Adelaide
Krasznahorkai’s language is the mad scream of a godless universe at our inexcusable squandering of every good thing given to us by chance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor is close to a deal on environmental law reforms. There are troubling signs these will fall short
~ Myanmar Military Paramotor Strike Kills, Injures Dozens
~ Explainer: what powers does Trump actually have to deploy the military to US cities?
~ Trump’s tragedy: the US becomes an autocracy and the presidency, a dictatorship
~ A landmark conviction for war crimes in Sudan shows the wheels of global justice do turn – albeit slowly
~ How do Triple Zero calls actually work? A telecommunications expert explains
~ On Mental Health Day, End Coercion, Embrace Dignity
~ The Australian media is more concentrated than ever. Here are the 3 moments that got us here
~ To become a fairer nation, Australia needs to set national inequality targets
~ AI weapons are dangerous in war. But saying they can’t be held accountable misses the point
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter