Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Military Paramotor Strike Kills, Injures Dozens

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A tourist paramotor in China. © VCGPIX via AP Photo On Monday evening, Myanmar military paramotors, or motorized paragliders, dropped munitions on a candlelit Buddhist festival in Sagaing Region, killing at least 21 people, including three children as young as 2. Hundreds of villagers had gathered in a primary school compound to celebrate the Thadingyut holiday and demonstrate against military abuses in the embattled region.Junta airstrikes have surged this year, including unlawful attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure – schools, hospitals, religious sites,…


© Human Rights Watch -
