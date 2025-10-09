Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: what powers does Trump actually have to deploy the military to US cities?

By John Hart, Emeritus Faculty, US government and politics specialist, Australian National University
Trump use of the National Guard in several cities has been challenged by several governors. The case could end up before the Supreme Court.The Conversation


