Trump’s tragedy: the US becomes an autocracy and the presidency, a dictatorship
By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
[…]we took the freedom of speech away.
We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military[…]
They’re poisoning the blood of our country.
Stand back and stand by.
The president has been saying it out loud all along.
During his first administration, in 2019, US President Donald Trump said the Constitution gave him “the right to do whatever I want”. Five years later, the Supreme Court affirmed that view when it ruled the president has quasi-regal powers of immunity for “official…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 9, 2025