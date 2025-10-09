Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s tragedy: the US becomes an autocracy and the presidency, a dictatorship

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University

[…]we took the freedom of speech away.

We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military[…]

They’re poisoning the blood of our country.

Stand back and stand by.

The president has been saying it out loud all along.

During his first administration, in 2019, US President Donald Trump said the Constitution gave him “the right to do whatever I want”. Five years later, the Supreme Court affirmed that view when it ruled the president has quasi-regal powers of immunity for “official…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Explainer: what powers does Trump actually have to deploy the military to US cities?
~ A landmark conviction for war crimes in Sudan shows the wheels of global justice do turn – albeit slowly
~ How do Triple Zero calls actually work? A telecommunications expert explains
~ On Mental Health Day, End Coercion, Embrace Dignity
~ The Australian media is more concentrated than ever. Here are the 3 moments that got us here
~ To become a fairer nation, Australia needs to set national inequality targets
~ AI weapons are dangerous in war. But saying they can’t be held accountable misses the point
~ Beast of War is a beautifully shot survival thriller with bite
~ Friday essay: Peter Jackson, the Black Australian boxing champion you’ve never heard of
~ The evidence is clear: National pharmacare for contraception can’t wait
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter