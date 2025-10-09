Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On Mental Health Day, End Coercion, Embrace Dignity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kaola Baird racing with teammates at the Dragon Boat Race Festival in September 2021. Baird works in Toronto as a fitness instructor and yoga coach who supports others through their path in mental health recovery. © 2021 Samer Muscati/Human Rights Watch Hauwa, a 25-year-old woman, was lying on the floor, shackled, and barely alive when Human Rights Watch found her in November 2024 in a state-run institution in Kano, Nigeria. She was deaf and had a mental health condition. She died a day later.Human Rights Watch has documented coercive mental healthcare practices,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Australian media is more concentrated than ever. Here are the 3 moments that got us here
~ To become a fairer nation, Australia needs to set national inequality targets
~ AI weapons are dangerous in war. But saying they can’t be held accountable misses the point
~ Beast of War is a beautifully shot survival thriller with bite
~ Friday essay: Peter Jackson, the Black Australian boxing champion you’ve never heard of
~ The evidence is clear: National pharmacare for contraception can’t wait
~ A US startup plans to deliver ‘sunlight on demand’ after dark. Can it work – and would we want it to?
~ OpenAI’s newly launched Sora 2 makes AI’s environmental impact impossible to ignore
~ El Salvador: Criminal system used as a weapon to punish human rights defenders
~ The Nobel peace prize has a record of being awarded to controversial nominees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter