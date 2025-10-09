Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI weapons are dangerous in war. But saying they can’t be held accountable misses the point

By Zena Assaad, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
In a speech to the United Nations Security Council last month, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, took aim at artificial intelligence (AI).

While she said the technology “heralds extraordinary promise” in fields such as health and education, she also said its potential use in nuclear weapons and unmanned systems challenges the future of humanity:

Nuclear warfare has so far been constrained by human judgement.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
