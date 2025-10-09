Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A US startup plans to deliver ‘sunlight on demand’ after dark. Can it work – and would we want it to?

By Michael J. I. Brown, Associate Professor in Astronomy, Monash University
Matthew Kenworthy, Associate Professor in Astronomy, Leiden University
A proposed constellation of satellites has astronomers very worried. Unlike satellites that reflect sunlight and produce light pollution as an unfortunate byproduct, the ones by US startup Reflect Orbital would produce light pollution by design.

The company promises to produce “sunlight on demand” with mirrors that beam sunlight down to Earth so solar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
