Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Criminal system used as a weapon to punish human rights defenders

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International warns that the state of exception extended by the government and reforms to the penal system have undermined the rule of law in El Salvador. This is due to the consolidation of a repressive apparatus that, instead of impartially delivering justice, is used as a weapon to criminalize human rights defenders and to […] The post El Salvador: Criminal system used as a weapon to punish human rights defenders   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
