Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza ceasefire and Donald Trump’s ‘dead cat diplomacy’

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
This newsletter was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

There were emotional scenes in both Gaza and across Israel this week as people celebrated the prospect of an end to a war which has cost so many lives. Israel and Hamas agreed the first phase of a ceasefire deal which, if it holds, will bring an end to nearly two years of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Nobel peace prize has a record of being awarded to controversial nominees
~ AI, drone ships and new sensors could leave submarines with few places to hide in the ocean
~ What could burst the AI bubble?
~ Should we decide by lottery who gets a medical treatment first?
~ Attachment to our home town runs deep – so what happens when it faces dramatic change?
~ The evolution of male mental health in television
~ Chemical pollutants affect wildlife and human behaviour. But industry toxicologists are reluctant to carry out tests, new survey reveals
~ Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses uses critical dystopia to challenge us to build a better future
~ Weight loss drug stigma shows society still holds negative attitudes towards body weight and obesity
~ László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel prize for literature – the Hungarian novelist’s grand tales of alienation speak to our times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter