AI, drone ships and new sensors could leave submarines with few places to hide in the ocean
By David Stupples, Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Director of Electronic Warfare Research, City St George's, University of London
For over a century, the ocean has been the ultimate refuge for those who wished to disappear. From the U-boats of the first world war to the nuclear-powered leviathans that glide through today’s deep waters, the submarine has thrived on one simple principle: stealth.
Sound waves travel further and faster in water than light or radar waves. This means sound is the most effective way to detect underwater objects. Modern anti-submarine warfare (ASW) is an ongoing cat-and-and-mouse game of detecting, tracking and deterring enemy submarines.…
Thursday, October 9, 2025