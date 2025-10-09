Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should we decide by lottery who gets a medical treatment first?

By Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
Rhys Thomas, Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Lotteries may be fair in theory, but new research shows people prefer expert committees to decide who gets scarce medical treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
