Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For war-weary Syria, potential benefits of security pact with Israel comes with big risks

By Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies, Dickinson College
A US-backed diplomatic push is trying to end months of Israeli attacks on Syria with a bilateral security pact. But concluding an agreement may prove a tall order.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
