Human Rights Observatory

How vaping primes the lungs for COVID damage

By Keith Rochfort, Assistant Professor, School of Biotechnology, Life Sciences Institute, Dublin City University
Studies show vaping raises the number of ACE2 receptors: the doorway COVID uses to attack. That means higher risk and slower recovery.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
