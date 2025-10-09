Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do British people want to leave the ECHR? What a decade of polls reveals

By Jacques Hartmann, Professor of International Law and Human Rights, University of Dundee
Edzia Carvalho, Lecturer in Politics, University of Dundee
Samuel White, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Creative Industries, University of the West of Scotland
In the most recent YouGov poll on this issue, 54% of Conservative voters and 72% of Reform voters were in favour of leaving.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Without proper support, a diagnosis of dyslexia risks being just a label
~ Research suggests rich people tend to be more selfish – but why is that?
~ Darts: the surprising amount of athletic skill it takes to hit a bullseye
~ Environmental defenders are being killed for protecting our future – the law needs to catch up
~ Mark Carney’s climate inaction is at odds with his awareness of climate change’s existential threat
~ ‘Polite racism’ is the subtle form of racial exclusion — here’s how to move beyond it
~ Europe is allowing itself to be dominated by the US. It just isn’t admitting as much
~ Southern right whales are having fewer calves: what this says about ocean health
~ What do Nigerian children think about computers? Our study found out
~ Gauteng’s ‘Coloured’ community feels unsafe: who they are and why they’re discouraged
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter