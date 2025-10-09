Do British people want to leave the ECHR? What a decade of polls reveals
By Jacques Hartmann, Professor of International Law and Human Rights, University of Dundee
Edzia Carvalho, Lecturer in Politics, University of Dundee
Samuel White, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Creative Industries, University of the West of Scotland
In the most recent YouGov poll on this issue, 54% of Conservative voters and 72% of Reform voters were in favour of leaving.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 9, 2025