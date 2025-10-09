Tolerance.ca
Research suggests rich people tend to be more selfish – but why is that?

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
From Disney’s Scrooge McDuck and Cruella de Vil to DC Comics’ Lex Luthor to and Mr Burns in the Simpsons, there are plenty of examples of wealthy people using their money and power in evil ways. But is there any truth to the stereotype that rich people are mean?

There are many rich people who act benevolently, including philanthropists who give a lot of their money away. However, research in psychology has found a clear link between wealth and unethical behaviour, including an increased tendency to cheat and steal.…The Conversation


