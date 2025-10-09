Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Environmental defenders are being killed for protecting our future – the law needs to catch up

By Damien Short, Co-Director Human Rights Consortium, Institute of Commonwealth Studies, School of Advanced Study, University of London
Three environmental defenders – people who take action against the exploitation of natural resources – are murdered or disappeared somewhere in the world every week. The latest report by Global Witness, an NGO that investigates environmental and human rights abuses, has recorded more than 2,250 such cases since 2012.

The vast majority of the 146 land and environmental defenders killed in 2024, according to the report, were murdered in Latin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do British people want to leave the ECHR? What a decade of polls reveals
~ Without proper support, a diagnosis of dyslexia risks being just a label
~ Research suggests rich people tend to be more selfish – but why is that?
~ Darts: the surprising amount of athletic skill it takes to hit a bullseye
~ Mark Carney’s climate inaction is at odds with his awareness of climate change’s existential threat
~ ‘Polite racism’ is the subtle form of racial exclusion — here’s how to move beyond it
~ Europe is allowing itself to be dominated by the US. It just isn’t admitting as much
~ Southern right whales are having fewer calves: what this says about ocean health
~ What do Nigerian children think about computers? Our study found out
~ Gauteng’s ‘Coloured’ community feels unsafe: who they are and why they’re discouraged
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter