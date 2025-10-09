Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Polite racism’ is the subtle form of racial exclusion — here’s how to move beyond it

By Karine Coen-Sanchez, PhD candidate, Sociological and Anthropological Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
A study into the experiences of first- and second-generation Haitian and Jamaican Canadians yields insight into five ways to dismantle racism that masquerades as civility.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do British people want to leave the ECHR? What a decade of polls reveals
~ Without proper support, a diagnosis of dyslexia risks being just a label
~ Research suggests rich people tend to be more selfish – but why is that?
~ Darts: the surprising amount of athletic skill it takes to hit a bullseye
~ Environmental defenders are being killed for protecting our future – the law needs to catch up
~ Mark Carney’s climate inaction is at odds with his awareness of climate change’s existential threat
~ Europe is allowing itself to be dominated by the US. It just isn’t admitting as much
~ Southern right whales are having fewer calves: what this says about ocean health
~ What do Nigerian children think about computers? Our study found out
~ Gauteng’s ‘Coloured’ community feels unsafe: who they are and why they’re discouraged
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter