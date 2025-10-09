Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southern right whales are having fewer calves: what this says about ocean health

By Matthew Germishuizen, Postdoctoral research fellow, Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit, Department of Zoology and Entomology, University of Pretoria
Most people are lucky to simply get a glimpse of some fragment of a whale. A subtle puff of mist over the horizon, the curve of a dark smooth back sliding beneath the surface, or for the fortunate, the flash of a tail or the explosive splash of 40 tons of flesh pounding the surface of the water when they breach. The immense satisfaction experienced during these brief appearances is a testimony to the whales’ elusiveness, and the immense difficulty of studying them.

For scientists, the challenge is even greater: whales spend most of their lives far offshore, hidden beneath the waves,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do British people want to leave the ECHR? What a decade of polls reveals
~ Without proper support, a diagnosis of dyslexia risks being just a label
~ Research suggests rich people tend to be more selfish – but why is that?
~ Darts: the surprising amount of athletic skill it takes to hit a bullseye
~ Environmental defenders are being killed for protecting our future – the law needs to catch up
~ Mark Carney’s climate inaction is at odds with his awareness of climate change’s existential threat
~ ‘Polite racism’ is the subtle form of racial exclusion — here’s how to move beyond it
~ Europe is allowing itself to be dominated by the US. It just isn’t admitting as much
~ What do Nigerian children think about computers? Our study found out
~ Gauteng’s ‘Coloured’ community feels unsafe: who they are and why they’re discouraged
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter