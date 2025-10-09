Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do Nigerian children think about computers? Our study found out

By Ismaila Sanusi, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Computing, Faculty of Science, Forestry and Technology, University of Eastern Finland
Digital literacy is the ability to use digital tools and technologies effectively, safely and responsibly. This includes the use of smartphones and devices, navigating the internet and exploring coding basics.

In an era where digital literacy is more important than ever, it’s essential to understand how young children perceive computing concepts.

As a computer science education researcher, I led a team of researchers to study…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do British people want to leave the ECHR? What a decade of polls reveals
~ Without proper support, a diagnosis of dyslexia risks being just a label
~ Research suggests rich people tend to be more selfish – but why is that?
~ Darts: the surprising amount of athletic skill it takes to hit a bullseye
~ Environmental defenders are being killed for protecting our future – the law needs to catch up
~ Mark Carney’s climate inaction is at odds with his awareness of climate change’s existential threat
~ ‘Polite racism’ is the subtle form of racial exclusion — here’s how to move beyond it
~ Europe is allowing itself to be dominated by the US. It just isn’t admitting as much
~ Southern right whales are having fewer calves: what this says about ocean health
~ Gauteng’s ‘Coloured’ community feels unsafe: who they are and why they’re discouraged
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter